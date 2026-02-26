Maharashtra Govt owes BMC Rs 10,931 crore: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government owes Rs 10,931 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the legislative assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply, Shinde, who holds the Urban Development portfolio, said that as of December 31, 2025, various state departments collectively owed this sum to the Mumbai civic body.

The municipal commissioner had written to the concerned departments on December 9, 2025, requesting them to clear the outstanding amounts, and the corporation is following up with these departments for the recovery of the dues, Shinde added.

The BMC on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 80,952 crore for the financial year 2026-27. PTI MR KRK