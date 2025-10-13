Maharashtra govt panel to review implementation of National Food Security Act

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to review the implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, after noting that food grain distribution to eligible beneficiaries has fallen short of complete coverage.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department stated that the committee has been reconstituted as some of its earlier members have retired. The panel comprises senior officials from the food, finance, planning, and information technology departments.

According to the resolution, the move follows the government's observation of discrepancies and challenges in implementing the prescribed provisions of the Act. It also acknowledged that a portion of the food grains received from the Union government remains undistributed.

The committee has been directed to undertake a comparative study of the Hunger Index, Human Development Index, and inflation and submit its report within three months. It will also recommend improvements in the criteria for identifying priority families under the scheme, the GR stated.

Under the existing norms, urban families with an annual income of up to Rs 59,000 and rural families earning up to Rs 44,000 are categorised as priority households and covered under the National Food Security Act.

The resolution stated that although the government allocates food grains worth several crores of rupees every year, complete distribution to all entitled families has not yet been achieved. The state expects that the recommendations of the newly formed committee will help enhance coverage and address operational gaps in implementing the Food Security Act.

The panel will also review state-level implementation guidelines, identify process deficiencies, and suggest corrective measures to strengthen the governmentâs welfare commitments under the Act. PTI ND NSK