Maharashtra govt planning water metro for Mumbai, Kochi body to help with DPR: Nitesh Rane

Mumbai Apr 27 (PTI) Kerala's Kochi Water Metro has been asked to present a detailed project report for a similar service in Mumbai, Maharashtra ports minister Nitesh Rane has said.

Speaking to PTI, he said the DPR is expected by the end of the month, adding that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed to implement the project in the metropolis along with the Union government on a 50:50 equity partnership.

Mumbai is made up of seven islands, but waterways have never been used before to their full potential, Rane said, asserting that such a move would ease the burden on roads and suburban railways.

"The water metro project will improve urban transportation and boost tourism in the country's financial capital. Kochi Water Metro is assisting the Maharashtra government. Under it, battery-powered ferries will connect various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR)," Rane explained.

Kochi became India's first city to have a water metro system, with the launch of the first boat in December 2023, giving residents there an eco-friendly alternative as well as a smoother and scenic commute.

The potential routes in MMR are Narangi-Kharwadeswari, Vasai-Mira Bhayander, Fountain Jetty-Gaimukh-Nagale, Kolset-Kalher- Mumbra-Kalyan, Kalyan-Mumbra-Mulund-Airoli, Vashi-Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) also known as Bhaucha Dhakka, Gateway of India, Mulund-Airoli- DCT-Gateway of India, Mira Bhayander-Vasai-Borivali-Nariman Point-Mandwa, Belapur-Gateway-Mandwa, Borivali-Gorai-Nariman Point, Rane informed.

"There are 21 proposed locations for stations along the Vaitarna River, Vasai, Thane, Manori and Panvel creeks and Mumbai Port Trust waters. The project's first phase will have a water metro, while the second will have a Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) service. Through the water metro, multi-modal integration can be implemented," the state minister said.

"The aim of the project is to improve last-mile connectivity. Access road development works will be done. Similarly, there is no passenger transport system in the proposed route other than Mira Bhayander, Vasai, Borivali, Gorai, DCT, and Mandwa. The waterway is available at most places. The system will be designed to accommodate the tidal differences of 3 to 3.5 metres," he added.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the ambitious initiative, Rane said a separate project may be taken up to develop Vasai Fort as a tourist destination.

A tourism circuit may be designed connecting various forts, bird-watching centres, water-based theme parks, religious places, etc., he said, adding that water bodies will have to be cleaned regularly.

Rane pointed out that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport will be the first in the country to have a water taxi service.

"A water metro terminal will be constructed near the airport. A meeting of CIDCO, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and the state ports ministry will be held in the next few days, and a DPR will be prepared," the minister said.