Maharashtra govt positive about Maratha quota demands, working to find solution: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is positive about Maratha quota demands and is working to find a solution, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

His statement came amid activist Manoj Jarange starting an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during the day seeking reservations for the Maratha community.

"The state government has set up a committee under cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, which is already holding dialogue on the issue. Everybody has the right to stage a protest, provided it is done peacefully. The Mahayuti government is working to find a solution to the demands, and we are confident a solution will emerge," Pawar told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Asked about Jarange's objection to the one-day permission granted to him, Pawar said it was the court which gave that permission.

If the court says something, everyone needs to follow it in letter and spirit, the deputy CM added.

"We are positive and will find a way. We are working hard to arrive at a solution through dialogue," the senior NCP leader asserted.

Asked about OBC leader Laxman Hake's allegations that some NCP MLAs are supporting Jarange's agitation, Pawar said all communities in the state should get justice.

"I have seen in the news that colleagues from various parties have also extended support. Everyone has a right to express their views and opinions," he said.

He added that he did not give much importance to Hake's statements.

"It is like 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (when one's doom approaches, their intellect turns against them)," said Pawar.