Maharashtra govt procuring machines for drug test of drivers: Minister

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is procuring machines to assess if a driver has consumed drugs, in an effort to curb road accidents, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Replying to a question in the House on road accidents, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik admitted the number is rising.

He said there are cases of drunken driving and police conduct alcohol tests. But there have also been cases where drivers have consumed drugs.

"The traffic department is procuring machines that can also assess whether a driver has consumed drugs, apart from running an alcohol test," Sarnaik said.

In a written reply, Sarnaik said 33,383 accidents and 15,224 deaths were reported in 2022.

In 2023, there were 35,243 cases of accidents and 15,366 deaths. The number rose to 36,084 accidents and 15,335 deaths in 2024, he said.

The minister said the AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology will also be used to alert drivers if there is any traffic violation and impending fines.

He also admitted that the state has not been able to implement the highway Intelligent Traffic Management System. PTI PR GK