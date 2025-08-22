Maharashtra govt proposes to do away with attendants in DAS-equipped heavy vehicles

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued a draft notification doing away with the mandatory requirement of an attendant or cleaner in heavy goods vehicles equipped with Driver Assist System (DAS), an official said on Friday.

The state transport department has sought suggestions and objections from the public on it before August 29, he said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said that several associations of heavy goods vehicle owners in the state demanded relaxation of the mandatory requirement to have an attendant along with the driver.

He said the transporters had cited that the need for an attendant had become minimal due to technological upgrades in vehicles, and also pointed out that appointing an attendant "unnecessarily increased operational costs".

The draft notification, issued on Wednesday, states, "Having an attendant in a heavy goods vehicle shall not be mandatory; however, this exemption shall apply only to vehicles that are equipped with a Driver Assist System." According to the notification, the DAS must include a 360-degree view camera, a facility that provides a live feed of all blind spots and the rear side of the vehicle, as well as a proximity alarm system that gives audio and visual warnings.

"This system shall provide adequate advance warning to drivers approaching from behind and to other road users when the vehicle is in reverse, and it shall give the driver the necessary alerts for ensuring safety," as per the notification.

The state government has proposed an amendment to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The government will take the final decision on the matter after August 29, it was stated.