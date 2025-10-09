Maharashtra govt pulls back liquor ban at premises near dam backwaters

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has allowed serving and consumption of liquor at premises located near dam backwaters by amending its June 2019 policy that had prohibited it, an official said on Thursday.

The Water Resources Department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Wednesday.

Maharashtra has 3,255 irrigation projects, including 138 major, 255 medium and 2,862 minor ones, many of which are located in hilly and scenic areas, with several rest houses, inspection bungalows and staff quarters situated nearby.

Due to lack of manpower and maintenance, most of these properties remain unused, he said.

To promote commercial use and preservation of these assets, the department had on June 17, 2019 allowed the development of land and premises near reservoirs under public-private partnership (PPP) or build-operate-transfer (BOT) models.

However, sale and consumption of liquor was barred with a clause in the 2019 GR allowing contract termination in case of violation.

"The new GR, issued on October 8, removes this restriction and allows liquor serving and consumption within such premises. The lease period, which was earlier limited to 10 or 30 years, can now be extended up to 49 years," the official said.

"This decision aims to curb illegal liquor sales taking place through unauthorised stalls and shanties around dam areas, which also pose a threat to dam security. By bringing hospitality activities under regulation, the department can ensure compliance with law, promote tourism, generate employment for locals and increase revenue for the state exchequer," the Water Resources Department official said. PTI ND BNM