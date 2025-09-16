Maharashtra govt pushes for early launch of Chipi-Mumbai flight

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is keen to launch the Chipi-Mumbai flight service without delay, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Tuesday.

He directed authorities to obtain necessary approvals within a month, terming the project an emotional issue for Sindhudurg district.

Rane said the state government had decided to provide RCS funding on the lines of the UDAN scheme.

"All necessary approvals should be obtained within a month, and the service should start without delay," the minister told a review meeting held at Mantralaya.

The minister stated that Sindhudurg, being a tourism district, needed the speedy completion of airport infrastructure. He also stressed that future prospects of the airport made it essential to prioritise works, including beautification.

Rane further instructed that the marina being developed at Belapur in Navi Mumbai be completed by March 2026. He said the contractor must plan accordingly and ensure commercial units at the site are developed and leased out.

"All permissions for the project are already in place. The marina should be made operational within the stipulated timeline," the minister added. PTI MR NSK