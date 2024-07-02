Maharashtra govt raises age cap to 65 years, drops agri land condition for Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the age limit for the state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women, has been increased to 65 years.

Speaking during a discussion in the legislative assembly, the chief minister said the condition regarding women whose families own government land has been removed.

The scheme, announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

Shinde said the age limit of beneficiaries has been increased to 65 years instead of the earlier 60, while the eligibility criterion for women whose families own agricultural land was scrapped.

Shinde accused the opposition of spreading false narratives against the government.

"You can't fool people all the time," he said.

He asked beneficiary women not to pay bribes to officials to get themselves registered for the scheme.

"If someone asks for money, lodge a complaint and the concerned official will be suspended," the chief minister said. PTI MR ARU