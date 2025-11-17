Maharashtra govt ramps up measures to curb leopard attacks; AI, drones used for surveillance

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) Amid growing concerns over leopard sightings and attacks, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday said the government has intensified its efforts to curb the menace by using AI-based alert systems, additional cages, and drone surveillance in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik districts.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting, Naik said volunteers and local youth are being roped in to help forest teams capture the big cats.

In over a month, three people lost their lives in leopard attacks in Shirur tehsil, which comes under the Junnar Forest Division.

The spate of leopard attacks has sparked anger among people who recently torched a vehicle belonging to the forest department.

"Earlier, 200 cages were in place. Now, 1,000 more cages have been placed in Junnar, which has been the most affected region," he said, adding that objections raised by animal lovers over using livestock as bait inside cages have been noted.

"To alert residents, AI-based equipment has been installed at one-kilometre intervals. These systems raise a warning if a leopard enters a village," he said.

The minister further said that power supply is now being ensured to farmers during the day so they won't have to venture into their farms at night for irrigation, reducing the risk of encounters with wild animals.

Naik said that Rs 11 crore has been allocated to step up the machinery and manpower required for leopard-related emergencies.

"Vehicles and drones have been provided to forest officials to strengthen surveillance and rapid response," he added.

In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, the minister said safety measures have been heightened in the district as well.

"Measures are being implemented on a war footing to mitigate leopard threats and minimise human-animal conflict in the three districts. We have directed officials to utilise emergency funds without waiting for approvals from the district administration," he said.