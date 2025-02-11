Maharashtra govt reconstitutes key disaster management body; Shinde to be ex-officio member

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to reconstitute the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in which the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers will be ex-officio members.

This decision comes on the back of Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde's exclusion from the key authority, which triggered speculation of a rift in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The reconstituted disaster management body will comprise 10 members, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the ex-officio members.

As per the new arrangement, the chief minister is authorised to nominate ministers as well as three non-government experts working in the field of disaster management and mitigation.

Earlier, the SDMA comprised state chief secretary Sujata Saunik as the CEO of the authority, headed by Fadnavis. Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who belongs to NCP, was also inducted into the SDMA.

The CM was an ex-officio member in the old arrangement along with the ministers of finance, relief and rehabilitation, and public health.

Initially, Shinde couldn't find a place on the body as he didn't hold any of these portfolios.

The disaster management authority, formed after the devastating Mumbai floods in 2005, plays a crucial role in coordinating emergency responses under the chief minister’s leadership.

The urban development department plays a key role in disaster response efforts. Its officials and infrastructure are instrumental in coordinating the relief and rehabilitation work. PTI PR NSK