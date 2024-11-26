Maharashtra govt reinstates Rashmi Shukla as DGP

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) and chief of the police force of Maharashtra, after the conclusion of the assembly polls, an order issued by the state home department said on Monday evening.

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the DGP of Maharashtra, a day after DGP Rashmi Shukla was removed on an Election Commission of India directive ahead of the assembly polls.

Shukla was removed from the post after a demand by Maharashtra Congress unit chief Nana Patole.

Verma was to hold the top post till the elections process was over, while Shukla was sent on compulsory leave for the same duration, as per a previous government order.

However, with the completion of the electoral process and the announcement of election results on Sunday, the Election Commission of India officially declared the Model Code of Conduct concluded on Monday, the home department order said.

As a result, the government has ended Shukla’s period of enforced leave and she has been directed to resume her role as DGP, with Verma transferring the charge back to her, it said.

The official government order detailing this change has been digitally signed and published on the Maharashtra government's official website.