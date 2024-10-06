Maharashtra govt relaxes height requirement for tribal candidates in police recruitment

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued a notification relaxing the height requirement for tribal candidates during police recruitment, a police official said on Sunday.
In a notification issued on Friday, the home department has amended the height requirement for tribal candidates, relaxing it by 5 cm, the official from Thane police said.
Currently, the minimum height requirement in police recruitment for male candidates is 165 cm and 155 cm for female candidates.
He said the move has come following a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Vivek Pandit, chairman of the state-level Scheduled Area Review Committee, held in January, during which issues faced by tribals in the state were discussed.