Maharashtra govt revises ready reckoner rates after 2 years; to benefit Rs 10,000 crore

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has announced a rise in the ready reckoner (RR) rates for 2025-26 after a gap of two years, officials said on Wednesday.

The highest rise in the RR rates is in Solapur city (10.17 per cent), followed by Ulhasnagar (9 per cent), Amravati city (8.03 per cent) and Thane city (7.72 per cent).

The average rise in the state is 4.39 per cent, excluding Mumbai.

It is 5.95 per cent in urban areas governed by municipal corporations, excluding Mumbai.

The rise in rural areas is average 3.36 per cent, influence areas is 3.29 per cent, and areas under municipal councils or nagar panchayats is 4.97 per cent.

It is just 3.39 per cent in Mumbai, the second lowest after Nanded which is 3.18 per cent.

The rise in the RR rates will help the government treasury with about Rs 10,000 crore against the target of Rs 63,500 crore from stamp duty and registration in 2025-26, a revenue department official said.

The government has increased the RR rates separately for rural areas, urban areas, influence areas and nagar panchayat areas, while Mumbai has been treated as a separate zone.

RR rates are the government's estimate of what property prices should be although the actual market rates are far higher. These rates form the basis for charging stamp duty for registration of real estate transactions.

The statement issued by the government on Monday said during the revision of rates, the data on the actual registered transactions is collected village-wise and value zone-wise, and the rates are finalised taking into account increases or decreases in the rate of registrations. PTI MR NP