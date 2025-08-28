Maharashtra govt sanctions 70 acres land to set up IIM in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved 70 acres of land in Pimpri Chinchwad, a twin city and an industrial hub near Pune, to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister said he has cleared the land parcel in Moshi for the proposed campus, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pune, known as an industrial, IT and automobile hub, will host the country's premier management institute for the first time.

At present, 21 IIMs are functional across India, including two in Maharashtra - one each in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Work on the IIM's Pimpri Chinchwad campus, which has been under discussion since the last one year, will now gather pace, the minister said. PTI MR NP