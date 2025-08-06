Maharashtra govt sanctions funds to acquire rovers for land survey

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,732 crore plan to modernize land survey operations and strengthen the infrastructure of the revenue and land records departments.

As part of the plan, Rs 132 crore will be allocated for the purchase of 1,200 advanced rovers for speedy land measurement under the e-Survey 2.0 project.

Additionally, Rs 1,600 crore has been sanctioned for new office buildings and residential quarters for revenue officials, said a statement issued by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule's office.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at the state secretariat.

Bawankule, who proposed the upgradation, said the new rovers would significantly accelerate land survey operations.

The government intends to procure 4,000 rovers and the first batch of 1,200 will be acquired immediately.

The rovers will help deliver digital 'C' copies of land maps to citizens in a timely manner, the statement said.

Bawankule also highlighted the need for high-performance vehicles for district collectors, deputy collectors and tehsildars, especially to aid in effective action against sand mafias.

He also recommended that land records offices be located close to collectorates to streamline operations.

Pawar approved Rs 1,500 crore for new revenue offices and an additional Rs 100 crore for land records department facilities. He also directed that the procurement process for rovers begin immediately.

With the implementation of e-Survey 2.0 across Maharashtra, land survey maps ('C' copies) are now being provided to citizens in a digital form. The addition of 1,200 rovers in the first phase will help boost the pace and accuracy of this work, the release said.

Instructions were also issued to complete the pending Registration Bhavan project in Pune within the current month, it said. PTI MR KRK