Maharashtra govt seeks world heritage nomination for annual Pandharpur pilgrimage

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will send a proposal to United Nations agency UNESCO for world heritage nomination for the annual Pandharpur 'wari' (pilgrimage) which has a tradition of 1,000 years, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the legislative assembly on Friday.

He said the government will also set up a separate corporation to provide facilities to devotees of Lord Vitthal (called warkaris), who undertake the annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Making the announcement during his budget speech, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department, said the corporation, Mukhyamantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal, will be established to provide facilities to warkaris, kirtankars (those who sing in praise of deities), bhajani mandals (groups of devotional singers) as well as to manage the 250km palkhi (palanquin) route.

The deputy CM said devotees from all over the state assemble to bow before Lord Vitthal . Palkhi (palanquin) of Sant Tukaram departed from Dehu on Friday, while the palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar will leave Alandi on Saturday.

These palkhis carry 'padukas' (holy footprints) of the revered saints.

"This government is aware that Maharashtra's umbilical cord is connected with this wari (pilgrimage) which has a tradition of 1,000 years. Therefore, we are sending a proposal to UNESCO for world heritage nomination for the Pandharpur wari which is recognised globally as the identity of Maharashtra," Pawar noted.

Acceptance of nomination will provide cultural heritage status to the annual pilgrimage.

Pawar said the government has decided to provide a sum of Rs 20,000 per 'dindi' (group of devotees) of the pilgrimage from this year. An allocation of Rs 36.71 crore has been made for this in the budget.

Health check-ups of devotees will be conducted on all routes from Dehu-Alandi to Pandharpur through the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell and free medicines will be provided to them as per requirement, he added. PTI MR RSY