Maharashtra govt selects Savarkar's composition for its 1st Sambhaji Maharaj song award

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced the establishment of an award for inspirational songs in the memory of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and said the inaugural honour will go to a composition penned by Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

Shelar announced the establishment of 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet' Award during his visit to the Port of Marseilles, France, a place linked to Savarkar.

The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a commemorative memento, is inspired by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and will recognize outstanding inspirational songs annually, Shelar said.

The inaugural award will honour Savarkar's song, 'Anadi Me, Anant Me' for its profound impact and patriotism, said the minister.

Besides being a warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was also a Sanskrit scholar and writer, having penned a book named 'Budhbhushana' and other literary works. The award pays tribute to his literary legacy and the inspirational power of poetry during challenging times, he noted.

Savarkar's 'Anadi Me, Anant Me' was written during his imprisonment when he attempted to escape from the British custody in Marseilles. The song embodies patriotism and was chosen unanimously for the award this year, he said.

A committee headed by the Minister of Cultural Affairs will oversee the award process and it will be presented to poets or their relatives or institutions that uphold their literary legacy, Shelar informed.

However, the state government has not yet declared who will accept the award for Savarkar's composition.