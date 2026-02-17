Maharashtra govt sets up civil services board to recommend IAS postings and transfers

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The state government has constituted a Civil Services Board to recommend postings and transfers of IAS officers of the Maharashtra cadre.

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the General Administration Department on Monday, stating that the board has been formed in pursuance of a notification issued by the Union government's Department of Personnel and Training dated January 28, 2014, and in accordance with the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Amendment Rules, 2014.

As per the GR, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra will serve as the chairman of the board. The senior-most Additional Chief Secretary, or the Chairman of the Board of Revenue, or the Financial Commissioner, or an officer of equivalent rank and status, will be a member.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary or Secretary (Personnel) in the General Administration Department will function as the Member Secretary of the board.

The resolution further states that the senior-most officer holding the post of Additional Chief Secretary in a ministerial administrative department in Mantralaya shall be nominated as a member of the Civil Services Board. PTI ND NSK