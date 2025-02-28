Maharashtra govt sets up deputy RTO in Mira Bhayander

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday set up a Deputy Regional Transport Office in Mira Bhayander area in Thane district with vehicle registration code MH-58, an official said.

The government resolution (GR) issued in this regard directed the state transport commissioner to scout for land for the complex, allocate an interceptor vehicle as well as oversee staffing requirements for licensing, registration and taxation.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is an MLA from Thane district, said the new Deputy RTO complex will come up in Uttan and will be of great help to people of Mira Bhayander.

With this, the number of deputy RTO offices in Maharashtra will rise to 34 from 33, apart from 24 RTOs, officials said.

"The number of such offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region has touched 11, comprising six RTOs and five deputy RTOs," he said.

In October last year, deputy RTOs were created in Khamgaon in Buldhana district and Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The state government also set up five deputy RTO offices in Ichalkaranji (MH51), Chalisgaon (MH52), Phaltan (MH53), Bhadgaon (MH54) and Udgir (MH-55). PTI KK BNM