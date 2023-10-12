Maharashtra govt sets up panel to probe escape of drug case accused from Pune hospital

Pune, Oct 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up a four-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the escape of drug case accused Lalit Patil from the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

Advertisment

The committee will be headed by Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, as per a government notification.

The other panel members will be Solapur Government Medical College dean Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, Nanded Government Medical College professor Dr Hemant Godbole and Mumbai's Grant Medical College professor Dr Eknath Pawar.

On September 30, the Pune police arrested a man from outside the government-run Sassoon Hospital with mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore.

Advertisment

A probe led to the arrest of a hospital canteen staffer who disclosed that the contraband was supplied by Lalit Patil, a Yerawada Jail inmate admitted in the hospital at the time, officials earlier said.

Patil, however, escaped from the hospital on October 2 when he was being taken for X-ray imaging, leading to the suspension of nine police personnel.

The probe indicated that Patil, arrested in a drug case last year, was running his drug racket from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Pune police arrested Lalit Patil's brother Bhushan Patil and his associate Abhishek Balkawade from the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh in the mephedrone seizure case, officials said. PTI SPK KRK GK