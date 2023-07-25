Maharashtra govt sets up STF to trace foreigners staying illegally after Jan 2011

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Task Force (STF) to trace foreign nationals staying illegally whose visas had expired before January 1, 2011.

Advertisment

An order to this effect was issued on Monday by the state home department.

The Special Task Force was set up for the Immigration Check Post (ICP) for foreign nationals who are staying illegally in the country after the expiry of their visa validity, it said.

The task force, consisting of six members, will be headed by the principal secretary (special) of the home deportment.

Inspector General (Law and Order ), Commissioner, State Intelligence Department, Superintendents of Police, Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and representative of the National Informatics Centre are part of the STF, the order said. PTI DC NSK