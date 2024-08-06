Maharashtra govt sets up team to expedite return of students stranded in Bangladesh

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to facilitate safe return of about 20 students from the state who are studying in Bangladesh.

A list of these students has been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs, the chief minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 20 students from Maharashtra are in the neighbouring country, beset by a political crisis following widespread protests and resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as per the officials.

The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to coordinate between the Union government, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, and the families of the students, and it is reaching out to the stranded students as well, the statement added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has communicated with the MEA and stressed the need for an urgent action plan, it said. PTI MR KRK