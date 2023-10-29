Maharashtra govt should be given time to resolve Maratha quota issue: BJP leader Bawankule

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the state government should be given time to resolve the issue of reservation for Marathas and that the Eknath Shinde-led state government is committed to it.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters during a visit to Jawhar taluka in Palghar district on Saturday night, Bawankule asked all political parties to support Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in resolving the issue of reservation.

The Maratha youth have been agitated, but the government should be given time as it is committed to facilitate reservation for the community, he said.

An indefinite hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district has galvanised the Maratha community that has been demanding quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education.

Advertisment

Bawankule said every party, including the BJP, was supporting the Maratha community's demands.

He appealed to members of the Maratha community not to resort to non-violence. In a democracy, every one has got the right to agitate, but in a peaceful manner, he added.

Bawankule said the reservation should be given but not at the cost of other communities.

Advertisment

At a time when all the political parties are supporting their (Maratha community's) demands, what is the use of "gaon bandi” (banning entry of politicians in some villages), he asked.

Bawankule on Saturday faced the wrath of Maratha activists as they disrupted a meeting he was addressing at Kalyan in Thane district and showed him black flags.

The meeting later continued for some time.

Advertisment

The BJP leader said the case pertaining to the Maratha quota issue was lost by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

He also said rumours were being spread about reservation to the Dhangar community and tribals, but they should not fall prey to it and assured that their rights and benefits will not be affected.

The BJP is proud that Droupadi Murmu, belonging to a tribal community, is the president of the country, Bawankule said, adding that he will urge her to pay a visit to the tribal areas of Maharashtra. PTI COR GK