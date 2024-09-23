Maharashtra govt should decide on Maratha quota in cabinet meet: Sambhaji Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Monday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on the Maratha reservation demand in the cabinet meeting today.

The opposition parties should also question the state government on how it will provide the reservation, said the Maratha royal, who formed the 'Swarajya' outfit in 2022.

The former MP, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district where he met activist Manoj Jarange, who is sitting on a hunger strike for the sixth time since September 16 midnight over the Maratha quota demand.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

But Jarange is insisting on the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The activist has been leading protests demanding OBC certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their “sage soyre” (blood relatives) as Marathas.

"There is a cabinet (meeting) today and a decision should be taken there. Yes or no (about reservation demands of Jarange) should be informed," Sambhaji Chhatrpati said.

"I want to tell the government that there was an inclusion of Maratha community in the reservation earlier given by Shahu Maharaj," the former MP said.

If the government is not serious about Jarange's health, then what is the use of them being in power, he said.

He said Jarange's medical reports were bad. "If anything goes wrong, you (government) will be responsible for it. The opposition and ruling parties should come together and spell out whether they can give (reservation) or not," he said.

"It seems that as the assembly elections are approaching, they don't want Manoj Jarange, Maratha or the Bahujan community. This will not be tolerated," Sambhaji Chhatrapati said.

Targeting the opposition parties, he said only supporting Jarange's agitation will not work.

"The opposition should also speak about it. If Jarange is demanding a special session for the quota demand, then it should be convened. Questions should be raised how the 10 per cent reservation will sustain," he said.

NCP (SP) Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane also met Jarange on Sunday night.

After the meeting, Sonawane said, "We are concerned about Manoj Jarange's health. The government should see that his agitation should also come to an end." While Jarange is carrying out his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati, a counter-agitation is underway by Laxman Hake close to the village over the demand that the OBC quota should not be disturbed.

When contacted, Jalna Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal told PTI, "The situation is peaceful and co-ordinators from both the agitations are co-operating with us." PTI AW GK