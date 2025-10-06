Maharashtra govt signs MoUs to empower women farmers and strengthen nutritional security

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has signed MoUs with M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and Tata Motors Foundation to drive development in agriculture and empower women farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

These agreements will support innovative farming practices and boost growth, strengthening the rural economy and ensuring nutrition security, he said.

The MoU with the Swaminathan Foundation will lead to the establishment of bio-happiness centres in agricultural universities to encourage eco-friendly and nutritious farming practices.

Agriculture Minister Dattatrey Bharane said the initiatives under the MOUs aim to broaden the agricultural vision beyond food security to include gender justice, environmental sustainability, and farmer prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Bio-happiness-based sustainable agriculture, focusing on conservation, cultivation, consumption, and marketing, is a key concept under the MoU.

The collaboration with the Swaminathan Foundation will promote traditional and local coarse grains, and efforts will be made to empower women farmers through the campaigns and legal frameworks.

Additionally, Bio-happiness Centres will be formed in agricultural universities to encourage eco-friendly, nutritious farming practices.

"Biohappiness" is a concept coined by Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, referring to the positive well-being that comes from a harmonious relationship between humans and nature, driven by the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity for human health, nutrition, and livelihoods.

The MoU with Tata Motors Foundation will initially benefit 63 gram panchayats and serve as a model for wider replication, aiding the state's Samruddha Gram mission. It is expected to expand integrated rural development programs from six gram panchayats in Palghar to 63 panchayats across the state.

The three-year programme aims to ensure 100 per cent coverage of beneficiaries under government schemes, leveraging technology and CSR funds for effective implementation. PTI MR NSK