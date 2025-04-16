Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with 74 companies for Rs 930 cr investment in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 74 companies for investment of Rs 930.11 crore in Beed district of the state, officials said.

The MoUs were signed during an investment summit organised by the state industries department in Beed city.

"The signing of MoUs will provide employment to 6,036 people," a district official said.

Companies involved in agriculture and food processing, sugar, oil, paint and other products inked pacts for Rs 930.11 crore investment in Beed district. Of the total amount, two sugar companies will invest Rs 562 crore, he said. PTI AW NP