Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation for health, water, rural development

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Tata Trusts and one with Naam Foundation to strengthen cooperation in health, nutrition, water conservation and rural livelihoods, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, Fadnavis said the partnerships with voluntary organisations will accelerate the state's transformation and help deliver welfare schemes more effectively to the last mile.

"Maharashtra has been making a distinct mark in the country's progress. With continued momentum and active collaboration with voluntary organisations, the state will witness faster transformation," he said.

The CM said the government prioritises health, nutrition, water security and livelihood improvement for every family in the state.

He added that the collaboration with Tata Trusts would help strengthen implementation of schemes related to maternal and child health, adolescent health, prevention of malnutrition and stunting, and diversification of nutrition.

The agreements also aim to promote telemedicine, improve primary healthcare in urban and remote areas, strengthen integrated emergency response systems, and provide financial assistance to needy patients under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, particularly for critical and life-threatening diseases.

Fadnavis said Tata Trusts has been working with the state government for the past decade and emphasised that the partnership goes beyond funding to creating measurable social impact.

The MoUs cover departments, including rural development, water conservation, public health, women and child development, and the Gadchiroli district administration. Agreements have also been signed with six hospitals in Nagpur, including the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Nagpur, Central India Institute of Medical Sciences, Care Hospital, Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission and Midas Multispeciality Hospital, to provide accessible and affordable treatment to needy patients.

The partnership with Naam Foundation will focus on water conservation works, such as desilting of lakes and rivers, deepening and widening of streams, groundwater recharge and soil conservation, especially in drought-prone regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata said the collaboration with the Maharashtra government aims to bring greater convergence in programmes related to health, education, nutrition, livelihoods, water and sanitation to improve the quality of life of people.

Naam Foundation founder and actor Nana Patekar expressed satisfaction over continued cooperation with the state in water conservation initiatives. PTI MR NP