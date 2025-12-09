Maharashtra govt sought funds from Centre to repair 105 roads under Solapur ZP: Minister

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore on Tuesday told the legislative council that the state government has sought funds from the Centre to initiate repair works of 105 roads under the Solapur Zilla Parishad that were damaged due to excessive rains and flooding earlier this year.

The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister said supplementary demands were also sent to the state finance department for the purpose.

MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil had sought to know about the steps taken to provide funds for the 105 damaged roads.

Minister Gore, in a written reply in the Upper House of the state legislature said a report has been received from the ZP regarding the road damaged due to excessive rains and flooding.

"Accordingly, the relief and rehabilitation department has sent a proposal for funds to the central government. Similarly, supplementary demands have been sent to the finance department for initiating immediate solution plans and the ZP will plan works as per the fund availability," he said.

Gore also said the Public Works Department (PWD) is also planning to build small bridges and box culverts near small nullahs as they were hugely damaged due to the excessive rains, he said. PTI CLS NP