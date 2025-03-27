Maharashtra govt summons Kamra for insulting 'traitor', remains silent on Solapurkar: Uddhav

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Maharashtra government summoned comedian Kunal Kamra for insulting a "traitor," but took no action against actor Rahul Solapurkar over his "insult" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also targeted the BJP over its `Saugat-e-Modi' initiative under which special kits for Eid are being distributed among Muslims, calling it "Saugat-e-Satta" (gift of power), and accused the saffron party of hypocrisy.

"When a comment was made against the 'traitor' (apparent reference to Eknath Shinde), the studio where the programme was recorded was stormed, and Kamra was sent two summons (for allegedly defaming Shinde). But has even a single summons been issued to Rahul Solapurkar, who allegedly insulted Shivaji Maharaj?" Thackeray asked, speaking to reporters "What right do you have to take action against Kamra? Whose image are you trying to protect?" he added.

Thackeray also said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to shield a man (Shinde) whom Kamra did not name directly in his show, but did not say anything about `the man Kamra named'. Notably, the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece `Saamana' had earlier this week pointed out that the BJP was mum about Kamra's direct jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the same show.

The stand-up comic, whose parody song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led to an attack by Shinde supporters on a studio here on Sunday, has been summoned by Mumbai Police. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has often used the term "traitor" for Shinde, who rebelled against Thackeray and split the party in 2022.

Actor Solapurkar recently came under fire after stating in a podcast that Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha warrior king, escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account. Some right-wing organisations took exception to the term "bribe." On the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme, Thackeray said, "Will their `Saugat-e-Satta' remain restricted till the Bihar elections or will it continue forever? The BJP should also declare that it has given up Hindutva." "When the Shiv Sena received overwhelming support from Muslim voters, a hue and cry was made, saying that I had abandoned Hindutva. They even coined terms like 'Satta Jihad'. But now, the same people have reversed their position," said Thackeray, a former BJP ally.

Criticizing the BJP's stand on communal issues, he said, "Muslims face police action, their homes are burnt, and Hindus are only used to instigate riots against Muslims." "The BJP spread poison against Islam for many years, and now it wants the Muslim community to vote for it," Thackeray said, adding, "the BJP should clarify whether it wants to offer poison or food to Muslims." He would like to see pictures of BJP's Hindutva advocates visiting Muslim households to distribute Saugat-e-Modi kits, Thackeray added.

The Devendra Fadnavis government lacked clarity and stability, he said.

"This is an uneasy government with a large mandate, yet no one knows who will lose his or her position next. The truth behind the violence in Nagpur is still not known," he said.

Commenting on BJP leader Prashant Koratkar's alleged phone call to a historian in Kolhapur during which Koratkar is accused of saying derogatory things about Shivaji Maharaj, Thackeray said, "I feel Koratkar may be asked to write a 300-word essay and let off." He was apparently referring to the last year's Porsche crash case in Pune where the juvenile driver was initially let off and asked to write an essay on road safety.

"Does anyone even remember what happened to the absconding directors of the Badlapur school where Akshay Shinde, an accused in a sexual assault case, died in a police encounter?" Thackeray asked.

Responding to recent demands for the removal of a dog's memorial at Raigad Fort, Thackeray said, "What happened to the ground-breaking ceremony for the Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea? An expert committee can be formed to discuss the issue of the dog's memorial. But what legal action can be expected from a government that has forgotten the memorial to Shivaji?" Thackeray also questioned the assembly speaker's delay in taking a decision on the Leader of Opposition's post. PTI ND KRK