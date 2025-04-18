Maharashtra: Govt surveyor caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Raigad district

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) A surveyor from the government land records office in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

Accused Vishal Bhima Rasal (29), posted at Mhasla, had allegedly demanded the money to measure a plot and issue documents concerning the land in Varvatne village, the official said.

ACB’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Sashikant Padave said in a release that they laid a trap after the land owner approached the anti-graft agency.

The accused was arrested on Thursday at a state transport bus stand while accepting the bribe amount, he said. Rasal has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR