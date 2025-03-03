Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 6,486 cr on Day 1 of Budget session

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 6,486 crore on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation.

Of the demands worth Rs 6,486 crore, Rs 2,133.25 crore were for schemes sponsored by the Centre.

The budget session of the state assembly began on Monday, and the budget will be presented on March 10.

The supplementary demands include Rs 3,006.28 crore for the rural development department, Rs 1,688.74 for the industry, power and labour departments and Rs 590.28 crore for the urban development department.

The government has sought Rs 313.93 crore for the cooperative, marketing and textile departments and Rs 412.36 crore for the higher and technical education department. PTI MR ARU