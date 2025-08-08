Maharashtra govt taking balanced approach to pigeon feeding issue: Minister Shelar

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the state government is taking a balanced approach to deal with the issue of public feeding of pigeons at designated spots in Mumbai and health hazards associated with the practice.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it had not passed any order directing the closure of `kabutarkhanas' (pigeon-feeding spots) in Mumbai, but only refrained from staying the closure order of the city civic body.

A committee of experts can study whether the old kabutarkhanas should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", the HC said. "If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into. There has to be a balance," the court noted.

Asked about the HC ruling, Shelar told reporters, "Our cultural practices, traditions, religious sentiments, and the principle of compassion for living beings cannot be ignored. We are working to ensure there are no obstacles regarding kabutarkhanas and public health. We will try to place the expert committee's report before the administration." Earlier this week, tarpaulin sheets were placed covering kabutarkhanas in Mumbai to restrict people from accessing them and feedings pigeon, leading to protests.

On Wednesday, protesters forcibly removed the tarpaulin cover at the Dadar Kabutarkhana and clashed with police when they tried to disperse the agitators. PTI ND RSY