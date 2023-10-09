Maharashtra govt thinking of coming up with AI policy, park: Minister Uday Samant

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday said the state government was thinking positively on setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Park, which will be the first of its kind in the country.

Advertisment

He told reporters he had met industrialist Ajit Javkar, hailing from the state's Konkan region, during his recent foreign tour.

Javkar, who has worked on AI, wanted the Maharashtra government come up with a policy on the sector, he said.

"Based on this, we are planning to come up with an AI policy. We are also thinking positively on setting up an AI Park in the state," Samant said.

Advertisment

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its leader Aaditya Thackeray had slammed Samant over his foreign tour.

Thackeray had called it a "holiday using taxpayers' money".

Speaking on the allegation, Samant claimed he had undertaken the foreign tour with his own money. PTI COR BNM BNM