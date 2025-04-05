Maharashtra govt to allow use of minor minerals; will help farmers, housing scheme beneficiaries

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will allow use of minor minerals such as soil, gravel, stones and soil-containing sand from various local development projects, an official said on Saturday.

These projects include deepening or straightening of village and farm ponds, other water bodies, construction of roads and bunds as well as those under 'Matoshri Gram Samruddhi Shet (farm) Road Scheme', he said.

It will help beneficiaries of new housing schemes and farmers building their own farm ponds as no royalty or permission fees will be charged for using these materials for such purposes, he added.

A government resolution to this effect was issued on Thursday, the official said.

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had recently announced that a new sand mining policy would be implemented to curb illegal excavation as well as to promote ecological sustainability. PTI ND BNM