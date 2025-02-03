Maharashtra govt to appoint 1.94 lakh special executive officers; 33 pc posts reserved for women

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday announced plans to appoint 1.94 lakh special executive officers (SEOs), with 33 per cent of the posts reserved for women.

The decision is part of a revised government resolution (GR) issued during the day.

The move is to streamline governance and improve public service delivery, with each SEO being responsible for approximately 500 voters, a shift from the earlier ratio of one officer per 1,000 voters, an official said.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also chairman of the SEO Selection Committee, said the newly appointed officers will be granted 13 to 14 special powers, including the authority to issue government certificates and participate in various panels.

"They will play a pivotal role in implementing government schemes, coordinating with the administration and police, monitoring development projects. However, no payment will be made to the SEOs by the government. The selection process will be conducted through district-level committees, with district collectors serving as member secretaries," he said.

The GR said existing SEO positions will be dissolved with immediate effect to make way for new appointments.

As per the GR, the eligibility criteria for the role include a minimum educational qualification of Class 10, an age limit of 25 to 65 years, and a five-year tenure.

Additionally, the state government has decided to appoint five award-winning individuals to these positions, further enhancing the role's prestige.

"The revised decision will ensure easier access to government services and documents, bringing the administration closer to the people. Thirty-three per cent of the posts will be reserved for women," Bawankule added. PTI ND BNM