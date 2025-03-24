Maharashtra govt to begin campaign from Apr 1 to update 7/12 land title records

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will implement a campaign to update 7/12 land title records from April 1, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the Legislative Council on Monday.
The campaign, which was piloted in Chikhli, Buldhana district from March 1, has now been extended across the state following positive feedback, he added.
"The campaign, referred to as the 'Live 7/12' initiative, involves updating inheritance records in land ownership documents, specifically for deceased landholders. This will help address the issues faced by heirs in agricultural transactions," he said.
"Based on the response of the pilot, the state government issued an official order on March 19 to roll out the campaign across all districts from April 1 with a target of completing the updates within approximately one-and-half months," he said.
Bawankule urged all members of the council to support the campaign by engaging local tehsildars and sub-divisional officers to ensure effective participation at the regional level. PTI ND BNM