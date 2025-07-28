Maharashtra govt to bring mobile app for passenger services

Mumbai, July 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a mobile application-based passenger services for hailing cabs, auto-rickshaws, and bike taxis, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday.

"This scheme (app) will make lakhs of youth in Maharashtra self-reliant. The state government is trying to create an alternative to the monopoly of private companies through this app," Sarnaik stated in a release.

Currently, app-based taxi and autorickshaw services are provided by aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The government has brought a policy for launching bike taxi services and framed rules, but the official nod is awaited.

The transport department said deliberations are being held with private companies, the Maharashtra Institute of Transport Technology and MITRA Organisation for developing the app, and a meeting will be held on August 5.

The proposed app could be named either Jai Maharashtra, Maha-ride, Maha-Yatri, or Maha-Go.

The app will be launched after securing the final nod of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.