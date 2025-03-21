Maharashtra govt to build archives building in Bandra to preserve heritage documents

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will construct an archives building to preserve the rich heritage of the state in Mumbai given the space constraints at the Elphinstone College building where valuable documents are stored, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said.

The "Maha Archives Building" will come up on a 6,691 sq. m. plot in Bandra (East), he told the assembly on Friday.

Shelar had in the past declared the establishment of an independent State Museum and Art Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

He underlined the vital role of the Directorate of Archives (DOA) which operates under the Cultural Affairs Department.

Established in 1821, the Mumbai-headquartered DOA houses approximately 10.5 crore historical documents out of a total of 17.5 crore preserved by the department.

Since 1889, these valuable records have been maintained at Sir Cowasji Jehangir Readymoney Building, i.e., Elphinstone College. However, with time, the need for modern preservation techniques and increased storage capacity has grown, Shelar stated.

He said limited space poses challenges in adopting advanced conservation methods and accepting additional historical records.

Shelar stated that to ensure the safekeeping of this invaluable national treasure, the new "Maha Archives Building" will be constructed with temperature and humidity-controlled archival chambers.

The new facility will house an independent restoration section, a reprography division, a modern research centre for historians from India and abroad and a dedicated exhibition gallery, Shelar added. PTI MR NSK