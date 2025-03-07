Maharashtra govt to consult ASI on Tuljapur temple conservation works: Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra archaeology department plans to consult the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the conservation of the renowned Tulja Bhawani Temple in Dharashiv district, an official said on Friday.

During conservation and repair work undertaken at the temple by the state archaeology department, cracks were observed in the stones bearing the load of the structure's roof, he said.

"We plan to consult the ASI on the conservation of the temple. We have decided to form a panel that will include three superintendents archaeologists of ASI in this regard. For the moment, we have given support to the cracked stones," the state archaeology department official told PTI.

On Thursday, Raigad Fort Authority president and former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati had visited Tuljapur and said the ASI must be consulted on conservation works. PTI AW BNM