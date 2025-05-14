Maharashtra govt to demand citizens' suggestions on Vision Document

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed officials to seek suggestions from people for drafting the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document.

Fadnavis addressed a meeting held for preliminary discussions on the draft structure of the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Vision Document', which is being prepared as per NITI Aayog guidelines.

The chief minister directed officials to seek suggestions from the public regarding the vision document, a CMO statement said.

NITI Aayog has prepared a framework for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and instructed states to develop their own vision documents.

The CMO said the meeting focused on the contours of the document and the structure of the draft.

The first draft of the document is to be submitted to the Central government by August 15, while the final version is scheduled for submission by October 2, 2025, the statement said.

Fadnavis emphasised that the vision document should be progressive, sustainable, inclusive, and governance-focused. It should also be practical and implementable, he added.

He further instructed that citizens' opinions should be gathered through WhatsApp, chatbots, and online surveys and suggested a public competition to design the official logo for the vision document.

Representatives of McKinsey & Company, which is assisting in the preparation of the document, gave the presentation.