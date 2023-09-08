Maharashtra govt to distribute 1.57 cr 'Anandacha Shidha' food kits for Ganesh festival

Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) At least 1.57 crore 'Anandacha Shidha' food kits will be distributed to beneficiaries across Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh festival, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Anandacha Shidha distribution programme here, the minister said around 7.5 crore beneficiaries in the state will receive the food kits containing one kg each of suji, chana dal, and sugar and one litre of cooking oil.

“As many as 1.57 crore 'Anandacha Shidha' packets will be distributed and around 7.5 crore people in the state will benefit from it. In Nashik district, around 7.78 lakh beneficiaries will be given these packets. The kits will be distributed as per the ration card electronic point of sale (EPOS) system for Rs 100 per packet,” Bhujbal said.

The kits will be distributed to yellow and orange ration cardholders through 140 ration shops in his assembly constituency Yeola, he said.

In Yeola taluka, 9,586 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya scheme and 28,414 under the Pradhanya scheme will benefit from these packets, Bhujbal said.

The minister gave instructions to the concerned officials to ensure that no beneficiary is deprived of the scheme.

Five hundred new ration cards were also distributed during the programme.

Bhujbal also announced that 12 lakh houses will be built for people belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state and the Union and state governments have sanctioned Rs 12,000 crore funds for the same. PTI COR ARU