Maharashtra govt to ensure gig workers receive benefits of welfare schemes: Minister

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Aakash Fundkar on Tuesday said that the state government will take steps to address the problems of gig workers and ensure they receive benefits under various welfare schemes and social security codes.

The state labour minister held a meeting at Mantralaya to discuss the rights and social security of gig workers employed with food delivery apps.

"Efforts will be made to extend to gig workers benefits available to other organised sector workers, such as health insurance, accident insurance, pension schemes, skill development training, and emergency financial assistance," Fundkar said.

MLA Ravindra Chavan, Principal Secretary of Labour Department, I A Kundan, Commissioner for Unorganised Workers' Welfare, Tukaram Mundhe, Labour Commissioner, Dr H P Tummod, and representatives of various companies attended the meeting.

Fundkar said it is necessary to develop a comprehensive data bank of all gig workers in the state to enable direct access to government schemes and ensure that their rights are protected.

As many as 321 establishments currently operate on e-commerce platforms in Maharashtra, and the state government will work towards identifying gig workers employed through these platforms to ensure legal safeguards and welfare benefits, he said. PTI ND ARU