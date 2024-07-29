Maharashtra govt to establish welfare corporation for senior citizens Shinde

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will soon establish a new welfare corporation responsible for implementing initiatives to improve the quality of life of senior citizens, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Shinde made this announcement after chairing a meeting with state government officials and representatives of organisations involved in the welfare of the elderly.

The chief minister underlined the need to proactively prepare for the anticipated significant increase in the senior citizen population by 2047, as revealed during a recent discussion with NITI Aayog officials, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

Shinde expressed the urgency for developing and providing facilities for the elderly. He also indicated that the state government intends to request the Centre to reinstate travel concessions for senior citizens on railways and provide essential equipment tailored to their needs, the CMO said. PTI ND NSK