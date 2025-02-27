Maharashtra govt to expand 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' under Centre's CSC 2.0 initiative

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the expansion of its 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras', which serve as one-stop centres for various citizen services, in an effort to strengthen the state's digital governance infrastructure under the Central Government's CSC 2.0 initiative.

An order issued by the state Information and Technology department said Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras will now be established in every gram panchayat, while villages with a population exceeding 5,000 will have at least two such centres.

"In urban areas, the number of centres will be determined based on population density, ensuring wider service availability. Existing digital service centres, including Maha E-Seva Kendras, district and taluka-level Setu Kendras, and municipal citizen service centres, will be brought under the Aple Sarkar branding to maintain uniformity and streamline operations," it said.

The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MITC) has been tasked with managing the overall implementation and supervision of these centres, which provide online services, including Aadhaar-related facilities, banking, insurance, utility bill payments, land records, birth and death certificates etc.

"To improve efficiency, the government has mandated digital payment options through Maha Wallet and other platforms. District collectors have been directed to oversee the identification and approval process for new centres while ensuring compliance with service standards. Any service lapses or violations of guidelines could result in penalties or the revocation of licences," the order said.