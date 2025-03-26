Maharashtra govt to expand centres for faster citizen services, also provide doorstep delivery

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) To strengthen digital governance and improve access to public services, the Maharashtra government will expand the network of 'Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras' , Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Shelar emphasised the decision aims to ensure faster and more convenient delivery of government services to citizens in both rural and urban areas.

He also announced an increase in charge for availing services at these centres from the current Rs 20 to Rs 50.

"To accelerate the digital transformation of Maharashtra, we are increasing the number of Aaple Sarkar (your government) Seva Kendras based on population and administrative needs," he said.

These kendras serve as service centres to provide a host of certificates and documents to citizens from government authorities such as those related to income, caste, birth, death, domicile, old age, below poverty line and non-creamy layer (for OBC candidates seeking quota benefits), among others.

As per the revised policy, villages with a population of less than 5,000 will now have two service centres instead of one. Similarly, villages with over 5,000 people will have four centres instead of two.

In Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas, the ratio will shift from one centre per 25,000 people to two per 12,500 people. Other municipal corporations and councils will now have two centres for every 10,000 residents instead of one.

Talking about rural areas, Shelar stated that every Nagar Panchayat will now be allotted two service centres instead of one, while those with a population above 5,000 will have four such establishments instead of two.

Shelar announced an increase in service charges at these centres, citing inflation and other costs.

"The current service fee of Rs 20 has remained unchanged since 2008. Considering inflation and the demands of centre operators, the revised fee will now be Rs 50," he told the upper house.

The new fee structure will be split as follows: 5 per cent (Rs 2.50) to the State Setu Centre, 20 per cent (Rs 10) to MahaIT, 10 per cent (Rs 5) to District Setu Societies, and 65 per cent (Rs 32.50) to the service centre operator.

For convenience of citizens, home delivery of services will be introduced, the minister announced.

"The fee for doorstep delivery will be Rs 100 per registration (excluding taxes), with MahaIT (a govt enterprise tasked with executing state projects) receiving 20 per cent of the amount and the service centre operator the remaining 80 per cent. An additional Rs 50 per application will also be charged," he added.

This initiative is an important step in providing modern digital services to citizens and reflects the government's ongoing efforts to improve digitalisation and service delivery mechanisms across the state, the minister emphasised. PTI ND RSY