Maharashtra govt to form corporation for welfare of journalists

Mumbai, Oct 10 ( PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to set up two separate corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors in the state.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the two corporations would work for the welfare of the journalists and newspaper vendors.

Currently, the state government provides ‘Sanman Nidhi’ (monthly financial assistance) to retired accredited journalists and gives financial aid for health-related matters to accredited scribes and their families. PTI MR NR