Maharashtra govt to form panel to ensure more multiplex shows for Marathi films

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that a high-level committee will be formed to ensure additional shows for Marathi films in multiplexes and find long-term solutions to challenges faced by the regional film industry.

The committee will comprise senior officials from the departments of home, urban development, transport, and cultural affairs, along with representatives from the Marathi film industry, including producers, distributors, multiplex owners, and film-related organisations.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within one and a half months.

"The Marathi film industry must survive and flourish. The government is committed to promoting Marathi cinema, and long-term solutions are needed to address the industry's concerns," Shinde said while chairing a meeting at the state secretariat.

The meeting was convened in response to repeated complaints from Marathi filmmakers about insufficient shows in multiplexes, abrupt removal of films without notice, non-refund of advance fees, delays in obtaining censor certification, and arbitrary changes or cancellations of show timings.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal, and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam attended the meeting, along with senior officials and representatives from film bodies and film wings of political parties.

Shinde said the additional chief secretary (Home) will chair the panel, with other senior secretaries and stakeholders as members. The government will take a final decision based on the committee's recommendations. PTI MR ARU