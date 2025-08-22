Maharashtra govt to grant Rs 25,000 each to 'bhajani mandals' for Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the state government will provide a capital grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,800 'bhajani mandals' (devotional music troupes) to purchase instruments for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27, has been accorded the status of a state festival this year.

Talking to reporters, Shelar said, "Under this initiative, 1,800 bhajani mandals will be granted Rs 25,000 each to buy musical instruments. This decision is part of the cultural programmes and activities planned across Maharashtra to mark the festival." Online applications for the grant will be available on the web portal https://mahaanudan.org from August 23 to September 6.

Shelar appealed to 'bhajani mandals' to take maximum benefit of the scheme.