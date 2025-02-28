Maharashtra govt to have single window system for approval process of 1660 petrol pumps

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A single window system will be set up at the collector's office in every district in Maharashtra to facilitate the approval of 1,660 petrol pumps, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

The system is being implemented on the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he added.

The Union government has approved 1,660 new petrol pumps, and once operational, these will create approximately 30,000 jobs and attract investment of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in Maharashtra, he said.

"The approval process should be completed within three months. The revenue department has been tasked with developing a streamlined standard operating procedure (SOP) with minimal conditions and essential requirements. Divisional commissioners have been instructed to issue necessary directives immediately," Bawankule said in a statement.

"The state government plans to set up 2,000 new petrol pumps. To facilitate this, a single window system will be introduced at district collector offices, assisting fuel companies to obtain clearances from revenue department, police and Public Works Department (PWD). Since employment generation and investment promotion are key priorities, the single window system is being launched," Bawankule stated.